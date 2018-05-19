Not why you might think! There was an empty seat in the front row at Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s wedding, but it was not a tribute to the late Princess Diana, as some speculated. Us Weekly can confirm that the seat was left vacant so that Queen Elizabeth II wouldn’t have anyone sitting in front of her.

The royal nuptials did, however, incorporate Harry’s late mother into the special day. The 33-year-old prince handpicked flowers from the duo’s garden at Kensington Palace for the bouquet and included the Princess of Wales’ favorite flowers, forget-me-nots. Other flowers at the ceremony included white peonies and white garden roses, which are the same flowers that were planted at the palace’s White Garden on the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death.

In addition to Diana’s three siblings attending the nuptials, her youngest sister, Lady Jane Fellowes, gave a reading in honor of Diana, who died when Harry was only 12 years old. Another subtle tribute included Sir Elton John performing at the luncheon reception, more than 20 years after he sang at the late princess’ funeral in 1997.

Harry, who proposed to Meghan with a ring that featured diamonds from his mother’s jewelry collection, opened up about the type of relationship he thought Diana and his new bride would have during the couple’s engagement interview in November 2017.

“Oh they’d be thick as thieves, without question,” Harry told BBC News at the time. “I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, you know so excited for me. But then, as I said, would have probably been best — best friends with Meghan.”

After the ceremony, the newlyweds and their 600 guests celebrated and dined at the queen’s luncheon at St George’s Hall. Later in the evening on Saturday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend a second reception hosted by Prince Charles at Frogmore House with 200 of their closest family and friends.