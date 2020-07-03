Missing in action! RuPaul has wiped his social media accounts clean and his followers don’t know what to think.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race host, 59, caused fans to do a double take on Thursday, July 2, when he seemingly erased himself from both Twitter and Instagram.

RuPaul’s Twitter account “doesn’t exist” according to the social media page, while his Instagram profile no longer has any photos. The official account, however, is still followed by more than 4 million people and it still follows 147 profiles.

The only media left on the page is an Instagram TV spot from January, which was made to promote the new season of the San Diego, California, native’s competition show.

The model’s dedicated fanbase is confused by the sudden disappearance on social media.

“RuPaul has been silent on social media since March and has now deleted his socials,” one user wrote via Twitter, posing the question, “Is anyone wondering why he’s made that move…?”

A second wrote, “I don’t know I’m so confused” after seeing the Instagram change.

A third user shared a photo of Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City and posed the question, “After seeing RuPaul deleted her Twitter, I couldn’t help but wonder: was it time I logged off to get some fresh air as well?”

Although RuPaul’s accounts have vanished, the official handles for the VH1 show are still active ahead of the new episode of the All Stars on Friday, July 3.

Some fans noticed that former drag performer Kameron Michaels also scrubbed her accounts. One user noted that Michaels went dark because “people are being mean to her in her post, comments for no reason at all. And it’s bringing her down.”

The change dramatic change came amid a three-month hiatus from the TV personality. RuPaul has yet to comment on the social cleanse.