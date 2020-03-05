Russell Brand Gets Real About Heartbreak After Katy Perry Baby News

Russell Brand opened up about past heartbreak following news that his ex-wife Katy Perry is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

“Healing From A Broken Heart,” Brand, 44, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, March 5, alongside a video of himself. “Has your heart ever been broken?”

The British actor shared his thoughts on heartbreak one day after his ex announced on Wednesday, March 4, that she is going to have a baby.

“I’ve experienced heartbreak most of my life,” he admitted in the Instagram video, which titled “How I Got Over Heartbreak.” “Now I’m in my 40s so I can look back at heartbreak when I was 15, heartbreak when I was 12, heartbreak when I was 11, heartbreak in my 20s and 30s. You know sort of right into like until when I got married. Just getting my heart broken again and again.”

The Get Him to the Greek star explained why he thought he’d lost love in the past saying, “I reckon in my case it was because I like to be in the outside. I’m by default [going to turn] to drug addiction and alcoholism. I’m not good at sitting with myself.”

Brand, who was married to Perry, 35, from 2010 to 2012 and later remarried in 2017 to Laura Gallacher, then told a story of falling in love on the road while touring.

“I know I have a reputation for being promiscuous and I was a promiscuous person but, also, I used to really fall in love with people,” he admitted.

The comedian noted that there are different levels and situations in which one feels heartbreak. For example, if you’re married for decades and one person has an affair it is a “kind of death.”

“I suppose when I think of the word heartbreak, I imagine it being a kind of temporary experience that’s due to an illusionary projection of spiritual feelings onto [an object],” the Arthur actor said.

After suggesting that one goes on a silent retreat or do meditation following a breakup, he sadly admitted that most people fall back into the same patterns.

“The real heartbreaking thing is that you’ll probably continue experience heartbreak unless you alter your patterns and habits and examine the reason why you continually, or just in this instance are experiencing it,” Brand explained.

He continued to say that heartbreak is an “enormous subject” that is also a “motivator of so much art and poetry” due to the “rupture” and “separation” that take place and the “feeling of being cast out of the Eden of love.”

In the end the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor concluded that he’s been “whooped and whipped and cowed by life to the point where I can only apply sacred devotion to the sacred.”

The Hop actor’s emotional words come after he talked about the “California Gurls” singer during a comedy show appearance on Tuesday, March 3, in Australia.

“He was taking questions from the audience, and someone asked him about love,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “Then, another person called out Katy’s name and Russell said she is a ‘lovely human being’ but wouldn’t say more.”

A day later, Perry released her music video for “Never Worn White” in which she references the couple’s nuptials. With the video the American Idol judge also revealed that she was pregnant by rubbing her baby bump at the end of the song.

“I am excited,” the singer said in an Instagram Live video on Thursday, March 5. “We’re excited and happy. It’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep. I like to tell you guys everything, but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which was through a piece of music because that’s how I speak to you. That’s how we speak together with each other.”