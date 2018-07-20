Ryan Edwards has some words for MTV. After he and pregnant wife Mackenzie Standifer announced that they would not be returning to Teen Mom OG, he took to Instagram to discuss his struggle with addiction and slam the network.

“I will never stop speaking out against this horrible disease!” he began a lengthy Instagram post on Friday, July 20. “It consumes your life and turns you into someone you don’t even know. … Each day is a struggle.”

The MTV personality, who revealed in May last year he had entered rehab after Teen Mom OG aired a scene of him appearing to drive while under the influence, continued by admitting that he had made mistakes in the past, but that he had a lot of hope for the future. Then, he slammed the network.

“Don’t take everything you see on MTV as factual truth. They don’t want to show me or Mack in a happy light or that I am active in my recovery. I AM,” he declared. “They want me to look angry, passive aggressive and uncaring regarding things that mean the most to me. I’m done taking their s–t and letting the world believe this by standing up for myself. You’re believing a lie. And soon … very very soon, you WILL see the TRUTH behind the LIAR.”

The couple, who are expecting their first child together, gave a statement to E! News earlier on Friday to say that they would not be appearing in the upcoming season of the hit docuseries. “We’re not returning to Teen Mom this season,” Standifer said. “The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict.”

Edwards also claimed to E! that MTV only wanted to take ex Maci Bookout‘s word on how he’s doing in his recovery. “Maci’s said she’s not going to film unless I enter rehab again and quit the show,” alleged Edwards, who shares son Bentley, 9, with Bookout. “But I’m sober.”

Standifer added to E! News that since MTV doesn’t want to film them now, the couple doesn’t want to film later.

While Edwards and Standifer may not be appearing in the upcoming season, Bristol Palin will. The abstinence advocate confirmed on Friday that she’s joining Teen Mom OG in season 8. She wrote on Instagram, “I look forward to sharing my experiences and hope that I can help others on their journey.”

MTV has not yet announced a premiere date for the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG.

