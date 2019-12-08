



Crisis averted! Ryan Reynolds was nearly injured at CCXP 2019 after a barricade holding back a sea of excited fans suddenly collapsed.

Reynolds, 43, was promoting his upcoming film Free Guy at the Comic Con Experience in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday, December 7, when he jumped down off stage to greet fans. The frenzied crowd knocked over the barricade trying to get closer to the star. Reynolds jumped back from the chaos and managed to avoid injury. Security rushed over to the Canada native, who brushed himself off before hopping back down to check on the fans.

The Deadpool star recently lent a helping hand to another person in need — the Peloton Wife. Reynolds posted a commercial for his Aviation Gin brand, that featured Monica Ruiz, via Twitter on Friday, December 6. The actress unexpectedly became a viral sensation after she appeared in a controversial ad for Peloton exercise bikes.

The commercial follows Ruiz at the bar as she gets drinks with her two friends. “This gin is really smooth,” she says. Her friends reassure her, “Yeah, we can get you another one if you like. You’re safe here.”

Ruiz cheers to “new beginnings” and gulps down her drink. “You look great, by the way,” her friend compliments her at the end of the clip.

“Exercise bike not included. #AviationGin,” Reynolds captioned the video.

The new ad appears to be in response to the Peloton commercial, which shows a husband giving his wife an exercise bike for the holidays. The wife films her exercise journey for a year and says, “A year ago, I didn’t realize how much this would change me.”

Critics labeled the ad “sexist” and “dystopian” but a spokesperson for Peloton told CNN on December 4, that the commercial was meant to show how people’s “lives have been meaningfully and positively impacted” by the product.

Reynolds is known for displaying his own love for his wife, Blake Lively, the way he knows best — trolling her on social media.

The Gossip Girl alum, 32, revealed in November that she had hand surgery two years ago, and her husband was by her side to film her looking out of it on anesthesia. “Wild Thing” by Tone Loc plays in the background as Lively throws a wink and smile to the camera.

“My husband somehow knew ‘Wild Thing’ would be my version of smelling salts,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on November 25. “I’ve never felt so seen — or high. Also … I have zero recollection of this.”

Lively and Reynolds wed in 2012 and are the parents of daughters James, 4 and Inez, 3. They announced the arrival of their third daughter on October 16.