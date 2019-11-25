Blake Lively Shares Video Recorded by Ryan Reynolds of Her Being ‘High’ After Surgery





Suffering for your art? Blake Lively revealed she had hand surgery two years ago in a hilarious Instagram video filmed by her husband, Ryan Reynolds, that showed her out of it on anesthesia.

“Literally 4 weeks after I said, ‘I’d give my right hand to be in this movie!’ (Good thing no one told me to ‘break a leg’),” Lively, 32, wrote on an Instagram Stories video of herself on Monday, November 25.

The Gossip Girl alum shared this video with fans, showing off her “high” face as her husband plays “Wild Thing” by Tone Loc. In the clip, you can see Lively coming to thanks to the popular 1989 track and even giving a wink and a small smile for the camera.

“My husband somehow knew ‘Wild Thing’ would be my version of smelling salts,” she wrote. “I’ve never felt so seen — or high. Also … I have zero recollection of this.”

The mother of three also tagged The Rhythm Section, which is the film she really wanted to be in — and is due out next year — and noted that this all took place on December 5, 2017. She then gave credit to her husband, 43, for filming the funny reaction to going under for surgery and credited herself with the winking emoji.

The Rhythm Section hits theaters on January 31, 2020, and features Lively as Stephanie Patrick, a woman who is out to get revenge on those who orchestrated the plane crash that killed her family. The movie also stars Sterling K. Brown and Jude Law.

This movie marks the actress’ return to film after starring in 2018’s A Simple Favor and then giving birth to her and Reynolds’ third child, a baby girl. The couple revealed the sex of their child and confirmed her arrival in a sweet photo of Lively holding the newest addition to the family on October 16.

“I love B.C.,” the Canadian actor wrote on Twitter at the time, showing his hometown some love and sharing a family photo of him, Lively and their youngest daughter. “I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in.”

The duo, who have been married since 2012, have yet to reveal their third daughter’s name. They also share daughters James, 4, and Inez, 3.