Ryan Reynolds promises that there’s one person he will never break up with — his mom! The Deadpool star responded to rumors that he’s splitting with his wife, Blake Lively, with a joke about his mother, Tammy Reynolds.

“We’re never splitting. She’ll always be my mom. No matter how much jazz-cabbage she smokes with her rollerblading friends,” Reynolds, 41, tweeted in response to a tweet that read, “Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) joins Blake Lively and his mom on red carpet after shutting down split rumors.”

The report that Reynolds responded to also included a photo of himself with Lively and Tammy at the red carpet for the New York City premiere of A Quiet Place on Monday, April 2. The trio were all smiles at the screening for John Krasinski and Emily Blunt’s new horror film.

This is not the first time that the The Proposal actor has clapped back at split rumors. On Saturday, March 31, he responded to reports that he was struggling to spend “quality time” with the Gossip Girl alum.

“I wish. I could use a little ‘me time,’” Reynolds quipped.

The Shallows star is also not afraid to joke with her husband online. After Reynolds teased in the comments on his Instagram that he was using E-Harmony on Valentine’s Day, Lively joked, “Can you show me how to download that? Ever since Ashley Madison closed I’ve been so lonely.”

Lively and Reynolds tied the knot in September 2012 in South Carolina. They have two daughters together: James, 3, and Ines, 18 months.

