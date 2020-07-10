Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Step Back

Royal flub! Ryan Reynolds poked fun at a question on his game show, Don’t, that referenced Meghan Markle‘s former royal title.

Host Adam Scott asked an outdated question during the segment Don’t Get Tired, which was featured on the Thursday, July 9, episode of the show.

“Meghan Markle went from Suits to crowns after she married into the royal family. Before she resigned, what was her official title?” the Parks and Recreation alum, 47, said. The camera panned away from Scott as he tweaked the second part of the question.

The comedian gave them multiple choice options asking, “Was it A. Countess of Cambridge, B. Duchess of Wessex, C. Duchess of Cornwall, or D. Duchess of Sussex?”

Reynolds, 43, chimed in over voiceover, “Or E. we taped this show seven months ago.”

The four sisters playing the game ultimately answered incorrectly when they guessed the Duchess of Cornwall.

The Deadpool star — who serves as executive producer and commentator on Don’t — joked in January about Meghan, 38, and Prince Harry moving to Canada following their royal step back.

Reynolds responded to a New York Times article that said Canadians were hoping that the couple’s move would be “injecting some razzle dazzle to the sprawling, bone-chillingly cold country.”

The Canada native tweeted, “Nobody injects razzle dazzle anymore. Particularly in Canada, where they drink it.”

Harry, 35, and Meghan announced their plans to step back from their senior royal duties in January. The couple and their 14-month-old son, Archie, briefly relocated to Canada, where they were safely “observing the [quarantine] guidelines” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In March, the trio moved to Los Angeles, where the former military pilot and Meghan’s main goal is “to change lives for the better” in the face of the global health crisis.

“Harry and Meghan’s No. 1 priority right now is helping those affected by the virus, especially the vulnerable,” a source told Us Weekly in April.

The move has had a positive impact on the duo — especially for the Suits alum, who hails from L.A.

“They’ve been looking forward to [moving], and they’re very content and happy to finally be all settled in,” a second insider said that month. “And of course, Meghan feels more at home too and she’s really starting to feel like herself again.”