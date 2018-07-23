Ryan Reynolds never misses an opportunity to poke fun at his relationship with wife Blake Lively!

“My wife’s been shooting a film overseas so I’ve been having a ton of time to pretend like I’m watching the kids. She’s probably filing [divorce] papers as we speak,” the 41-year-old actor joked during the Deadpool 2 panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Sunday, July 22, according to E! News.

Reynolds and Lively, who tied the knot in 2012, are parents of daughters James 3, and Inez, 21 months. The Gossip Girl alum, 30, is filming the upcoming spy movie The Rhythm Section in Ireland and Spain.

Reynolds added during the panel that he is spending his free time having a movie marathon.

“Do you ever do those where you watch like every Quentin Tarantino movie?” he asked on Sunday. “So I’ve been kind of doing that.”

Not long after the panel, Reynolds trolled Lively again, but this time, on Instagram.

“I want my damn hat back,” he commented on an Instagram pic of Lively sporting a black Aviation Gin baseball cap while on a swing set. (Us Weekly confirmed in February that Reynolds was the new owner of the liquor brand.)

This is hardly the first time that Reynolds and Lively have teased each other about their relationship. Most recently, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star joked about cheating on her husband with her A Simple Favor costar Anna Kendrick.

“@annakendrick47 is the hotter, female(r) version of my husband… so would it reaaaally count as cheating??” Lively wrote alongside an Instagram promo for the upcoming movie in June.

Reynolds quipped back: “The most ambitious crossover event in history. I’ll miss you both. Tell my story.”

