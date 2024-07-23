Ryan Reynolds’ kids love their Uncle Hugh!

Reynolds, 47, opened up about his children’s sweet bond with his Deadpool & Wolverine costar Hugh Jackman — even joking that his daughter Betty, 4, attacked the Australian actor backstage at the movie’s New York City premiere on Monday, July 22.

“They’re all kind of in love with Uncle Hughy over here, so that worked out pretty well,” Reynolds told Extra in a joint interview with Jackman, 55, on the red carpet. “He got attacked by Betty backstage, who thinks she has claws, so she goes at him. I have to actually give her a little tiny time-out.”

“She thinks I have healing powers, I think,” Jackman quipped.

Monday’s NYC premiere was a family affair as Reynolds was joined by his wife Blake Lively, daughter Betty, and their three other children, James, 9, Inez, 7, and Olin, 1, whose name Reynolds shared for the first time publicly at the event.

Reynolds revealed earlier this month that he has watched the eagerly awaited Deadpool & Wolverine with James, and was asked about her reaction on Monday night.

“She saw the roughest cut too. So many effects haven’t been done and all that stuff, but she just had the best time,” Reynolds shared.

Reynolds first told The New York Times in an interview published on July 15 that he watched a cut of his new movie with James and his mom, who he said was “in her late 70s.”

“It was just one of the best moments of this whole experience for me,” the actor said. “Both of them were laughing their guts out, were feeling the emotion where I most desperately hoped people would be.”

After posing on the red carpet at Monday’s premiere, Reynolds gave Lively and his kids a sweet shout-out onstage as he spoke to the audience before the screening. He also revealed their fourth child’s name — Olin — which had previously been under wraps.

“I want to start by saying thank you to my wife Blake, who is here,” he said. “I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here: I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing—that is, the contents of this movie—that happens in your wondrous life.”

Reynolds added: “I love that my entire family is here.”