Ryan Reynolds paid a visit to a young fan undergoing cancer treatment in Boston.
Reynolds, 47, surprised Deadpool fan and cancer patient Nash, 8, with a visit to Mass General Hospital for Children, which was captured on video and shared via X by the hospital on Friday, September 20.
The Deadpool & Wolverine actor entered the hospital room with a bag of gifts and shook Nash’s hand, who was beaming with excitement. Nash, who has a rare form of cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma, was able to show Reynolds his own superhero mask: a thermoplastic mask used in radiation therapy. Nash’s mask was decorated red and black to look like Deadpool’s.
“Can I get a picture of us with this?” Reynolds asked Nash before the pair took a selfie with the mask. “This is a first for me too.”
Reynolds, who works with the SickKids Foundation, took the time to praise Nash for his resilience at such a young age.
“Everything you’ve gone through, that is a lot for an 8-year-old kid to shoulder. I hope you know that,” Reynolds said in the video. “You’ve got what’s called mettle, grit. Everything you’re going through today, I promise you, it’s gonna be incredibly useful.”
Nash was also treated to a FaceTime with Reynolds’s Deadpool & Wolverine costar and real-life friend Hugh Jackman. Nash’s mother, Angie Poirer, shared a video of the call via X, wherein Reynolds says to Jackman, 55, over the phone, “I’m at a Boston hospital with a kid named Nash. He’s the coolest kid you’ll ever meet and he’s going to watch Deadpool & Wolverine soon.” Reynolds added, joking, “He probably doesn’t even know who you are!”
Poirer captioned her video, “Loved this moment. 💕When Ryan’s BFF Hugh Jackman happens to call during your visit, you get a bonus FaceTime with WOLVERINE! 😮.”
Poirer shared more photos from the day in a separate post, where she revealed that Nash’s custom Deadpool radiation mask is what led to Reynolds’s visit.
“Ryan Reynolds and I have followed each other on Twitter for years,” Poirer wrote via X on Friday. “Sent him a pic of Nash’s custom ‘Deadpool’ radiation mask, he replied he wanted to come meet him in Boston. We kept it a surprise for Nash. Thank you for this memory Ryan!”
Reynolds later reposted the photos via X and thanked the hospital staff at Mass General for Children for “devoting [their] life to this work.” He continued, “Ffs, I know it isn’t easy. Wish every kid needing treatment got it here. And I wish every parent with a sick kid could put their kid in hands this capable.”
The Deadpool actor concluded his post with a message to Nash: “Nash, you’re the best. Love you, pal.”