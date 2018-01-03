Ryan Reynolds Wants to Know Which Kardashians Are Pregnant

Ryan Reynolds isn’t quite keeping up with the Kardashians. The actor, 41, took to Twitter to hilariously ask his followers to clarify which members of the family are currently expecting new additions.

“Can someone settle an argument between me and my priest?” he wrote on Tuesday, January 2. “Which Kardashians are pregnant?”

As fans of the famous family know, Kim Kardashian is expecting her third child with Kanye West via surrogate, Khloe Kardashian is six months along in her pregnancy with Tristan Thompson, and Kylie Jenner is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, although they have yet to confirm the pregnancy.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in September that Khloe, 33, is pregnant. The Good American Designer confirmed the happy news months later in a December Instagram post, calling the pregnancy her “greatest dream realized.” Many fans expected Kylie, 20, to reveal her pregnancy on the family’s highly anticipated Christmas card, and many were vocal about their outrage when she declined to do so.

The Deadpool star’s fans quickly flooded his Tweet with a range of responses. “I know that feeling bro,” one user wrote. Another added: “I think the easier question is which ones are not pregnant.”

One user even chimed in with a joke about recent pregnancy rumors surrounding Kendall Jenner, writing: “Kendall just had too many bagels so count her out.” Instagram users speculated that the model, 22, may be expecting after she posted a December 29 photo in a fitted dress, showcasing what many thought could be a bump. One day later, Jenner retweeted an article questioning the potential pregnancy and hilariously wrote: “I just like bagels ok!!!”

See more responses to Reynolds’ tweet below:

All? Some? None? WHO CARES? — Sarah Zach-Turner (@SarahZTurner) January 3, 2018

LOL to answer you with yourself pic.twitter.com/MrMc4pBhGm — sakmac (@sakers70) January 2, 2018

I will respond with a counter question: Does it really matter? — Robert J. Nicholson (@ToaSmokeMonster) January 3, 2018

Kylie, Khloe & Kim’s surrogate — Kourtnee ❤️ (@BabyKourtnee) January 2, 2018

That's what we're all trying to figure out Ryan — Courtnie Jo Barney (@thepurple_dino) January 2, 2018

My theory is Kylie is pregnant with Kim's baby as her surrogate — The_MrsTompkins (@chrissytompkins) January 3, 2018

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!