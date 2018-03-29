The former stylist who accused Ryan Seacrest of sexual misconduct is not backing down. Suzie Hardy, who first accused the American Idol host of inappropriate behavior back in November, claimed she filed a police report against him.

“It’s been four months since I sent a letter to Ryan Seacrest and E! detailing the sexual assault and harassment I endured while I was Ryan’s personal stylist from 2007 to 2012,” Hardy began in a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, March 29. She also explained that she worked with Seacrest on E! News, American Idol, various red carpets and New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

“Some celebrities avoided Ryan on the red carpet at the Oscars, and his ratings were way down. But the silence since then has been deafening. Ryan continues to cheerfully cohost Live With Kelly and Ryan each morning with Kelly Ripa‘s full support. He’s the smiling host of American Idol twice a week on ABC. And E! continues to back him,” Hardy wrote. “NBC News invited me to tell my story on the Megyn Kelly show, but after the Oscars (and an extensive pre-interview I did with her producers), that invitation disappeared. ‘We need to reschedule,’ they said. I’m still waiting for that.”

“So much for ‘Let’s believe the women,’ right? Unless you’re the president of the United States or a TV cash cow, apparently,” she continued. “Those who work with Ryan seem to hope I will just go away. Well, I’m not going away. I’m thriving in the truth and feel more inspired than ever. I recently contacted the LAPD and filed a police report so I’m guaranteed a real investigation this time.”

Hardy added that Seacrest’s lawyers — who she notes are also representing Harvey Weinstein — “do not intimidate” her. “If Ryan is so innocent, why hasn’t he called me a liar or sued me or presented evidence of my so-called extortion plot?” she wrote.

As previously reported, E! released a statement in February that an investigation based on Hardy’s claims found “insufficient evidence to substantiate allegations against Seacrest.” That same month, Hardy, who had previously remained anonymous, went public with her story and detailed the allegations to Variety, including how Seacrest allegedly shoved her head in his crotch and hugged her in his underwear more than 10 times.

Seacrest has denied all of the allegations made by Hardy multiple times. His lawyer said in a statement to Us Weekly on Thursday that they are confident the TV personality will “cleared of any wrongdoing.”

“After Mr. Seacrest denied each and every one of Ms. Hardy’s decade old claims, after Mr. Seacrest refused to pay Ms. Hardy any money whatsoever, and after an independent legal investigation did not support her claims, Ms. Hardy went to the press attacking the legitimacy of the investigation,” the attorney said in a statement. “Now, after being refused money and unhappy with the independent legal investigation, Ms. Hardy now claims to have spoken to the authorities. We will continue to cooperate and we remain confident that Mr. Seacrest will once again be cleared of any wrongdoing.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!