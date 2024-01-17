Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige continue to be couple goals while out on the town in Miami.

The duo were photographed together on Tuesday, January 16, as they left a gym together after a workout. Seacrest, 49, wore beige jeans and a tight knitted top while Paige, 26, opted for a comfy pajama-style set in a jungle print.

Seacrest and Paige were all smiles during the outing, with the model later volunteering to take a photo of her boyfriend with his fans. The pair jetted off to Miami earlier this month after Paige showed her support for Seacrest at his New Year’s Eve ball drop gig in New York City.

“GO BABY GO,” Paige captioned a December 31 Instagram Story alongside a clip from Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest. During the broadcast, Paige was shown on screen having a good time in Times Square while watching Seacrest do his job.

Related: Ryan Seacrest and Model Aubrey Paige Petcosky's Relationship Timeline Ryan Seacrest may be notoriously private about his relationships, but he (and cohost Kelly Ripa) can’t help but gush over his current love, Aubrey Paige. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed the American Idol host’s romance with the model, whose full name is Aubrey Paige Petcosky, in June 2021. “[They are] very happy together and doing great,” […]

Seacrest and Paige first sparked romance rumors in May 2021 after they were seen on an outing in Austin, Texas. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed one month later that the duo were dating.

“[They are] very happy together and doing great,” a source told Us at the time, noting that the twosome were “keeping their relationship very private.”

The TV host later reflected on keeping his romance out of the spotlight. Seacrest was initially so secretive about his connection with Paige that even his then-cohost Kelly Ripa had to wait to meet the new woman in his life.

“Kelly said, ‘We’re all happy you’re here and that you exist because we weren’t sure there was somebody,’” Seacrest recalled during an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan in April 2022, to which Ripa, 53, added, “We were starting to be like, ‘Maybe he doesn’t have a special person and maybe we should check in on him more often?’”

Related: Ryan Seacrest Through the Years Media royalty. Ryan Seacrest has dominated the entertainment industry for more than two decades — both in front of and behind the camera. Born in Atlanta in 1974, the Emmy-winning producer began his first radio internship while still in high school. After graduating, he studied journalism at the University of Georgia, but he dropped out […]

Ripa joked at the time that she would “go into seclusion” if Seacrest and Paige called it quits. “That’s exactly what she said to her,” Seacrest added. “I said, ‘That’s a compliment.’”

In February 2023, Seacrest surprised viewers when he announced his departure from Live following six years on the air. Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, subsequently took over as cohost, and the show was renamed Live With Kelly and Mark.

Seacrest has since kept busy, and Paige has been by his side through it all.

“Aubrey’s been a rock during the tougher times this past couple of years,” a source exclusively told Us in February 2023. “Ryan has been very kind to himself recently. He regulates himself a lot better and doesn’t burn the candle at both ends. He still loves working, but he’s taking more time for himself.”

Related: 'Wheel of Fortune' Mistakes, Wild Moments Over the Years Everybody makes mistakes. Wheel of Fortune has entertained countless viewers since it originally premiered in 1975 — but with time also comes error. Since its inception, the game show has featured contestants who solve word puzzles in order to win cash and other prizes. Pat Sajak has hosted the show since 1981, earning 19 Daytime […]

After his exit from Live With Kelly and Ryan, Seacrest confirmed he would be taking over for Pat Sajak as the next host of Wheel of Fortune.

“I’m beyond excited. I mean, Pat Sajak is a legend. No one can replace him. Vanna White, she’s become a dear friend. I’m so much looking forward to being on stage with her. And I love the show and giving away cash and prizes,” he told Good Morning America in December 2023. “I’m very excited about that and fortunately I signed a deal to stay on the radio with iHeartRadio for a few more years, so I will postpone retirement. I thought after Live With Kelly and Ryan I was going to take a break, but why?”