Sabrina Carpenter is having fun — and keeping fans guessing — when it comes to her love life after sparking romance rumors with David Dobrik.

“Sry i don’t date lollapaloozas,” Carpenter, 24, captioned a series of Instagram snaps on Sunday, August 6, from her performance at Lollapalooza two days prior.

The cheeky message seemingly referred to Carpenter spending time with Dobrik, 27, on Friday, August 4, following her set in Chicago. Carpenter and Dobrik were spotted at Tao Chicago late Friday night and into the early hours on Saturday, August 5, according to Page Six.

Carpenter previously teased what type of men she is interested in during her improvised “Nonsense” outro on Friday. “This song catchier than chickenpox is / I bet your house is where my other sock is / Woke up this morning, thought I’d write a pop hit, ha-ha / How quickly can you take your clothes off? Pop quiz,” she sang for the crowd before adlibbing.

“Perhaps I am a d—k aficionado / Windy City blow and then I swallow / Now he calls it giving him Chicago,” Carpenter quipped during the Lollapalooza Aftershow, replacing the usual final verse.

During the main show earlier on Friday, the Girl Meets World alum sang the last verse, once again dropping the spoken “That one’s not gonna make / Most of these aren’t gonna make” lines from the recorded version in favor of a NSFW line.

“Turn that d–k to stone / Call me Medusa / Choking on him, need Heimlich maneuver / Sorry I don’t date Lollapalooz-ers,” she belted during her outro, causing some fans to think Carpenter’s sassy Instagram post on Sunday was merely referencing her Lollapalooza set.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Carpenter’s love life has been a hot topic since summer 2020 when she was linked to Joshua Bassett. Romance rumors about the pair grew in January 2021 after Olivia Rodrigo — whom many fans thought had a secret relationship with Bassett in 2020 that ended when Carpenter entered the picture — released her hit song “Driver’s License.”

Fans speculated at the time that Rodrigo, 20, was referring to Carpenter when she sang, “And you’re probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt / She’s so much older than me / She’s everything I’m insecure about,” seemingly hinting at Carpenter’s hair and age.

Rodrigo and Bassett, 22, never confirmed whether they were ever an item. Carpenter, for her part, was accused of releasing a diss track about Rodrigo with “Skin,” which dropped in January 2021.

“Maybe we could’ve been friends / If I met you in another life,” Carpenter sings at one point in the track. She later seemingly referenced Rodrigo’s title, with the lyric, “Don’t drive yourself insane.” Carpenter, however, denied the rumors via Instagram and called Rodrigo’s “Driver’s License” a “magnificent” tune.

Carpenter was then linked to Shawn Mendes in February after they were spotted having dinner in Los Angeles. The following month, the pair were seen exiting the Gucci store in Beverly Hills before attending Miley Cyrus’ Endless Summer Vacation release party that month.

“We are not dating,” Mendes, 24, told the Dutch TV program RTL Boulevard in March while promoting his partnership with Tommy Hilfiger. “But I think we should talk about Tommy Hilfiger probably more than Sabrina. Thank you.”