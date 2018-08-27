Sacha Baron Cohen Tries to Get O.J. Simpson to Confess to Murder

Plot twist! The final target of Sacha Baron Cohen’s Who Is America? was none other than O.J. Simpson.

The Borat actor, 46, interviewed the former NFL player, 71, on the finale of his Showtime political satire series on Sunday, August 26, and tried to trick him into confessing to the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

Cohen dressed as a billionaire Italian playboy and fashion photographer named Gio Monaldo when he met with Simpson, whom he described as an “American hero and women’s rights activist,” at a Las Vegas hotel.

The disgraced athlete started laughing when the comedian, in character, pretended to stab his onscreen girlfriend, Christina, in the neck in an attempt to remind her why Simpson is infamous. “She knows that?” Simpson asked. “Oh, Jesus. Help me!”

Cohen told Simpson, “You can enjoy her, just don’t …” before trailing off and making another stabbing motion. When Christina left the room, Cohen’s character admitted, “She’s gorgeous, but sometimes I want to kill her. … I want to send her on a private helicopter tour over the Grand Canyon [and] oops-a-daisy!”

The former sports broadcaster laughed again and begged, “Stop, stop.” When Cohen joked that Simpson killed his former defense attorney Johnnie Cochran, who died from a brain tumor in 2005, the former running back replied, “Stop, man. Jesus Christ!”

Cohen then said his business partner would love to hear about “how [Simpson] got away with” the murders of his ex-wife and her friend. Simpson replied, “I didn’t do it. I didn’t ‘get away’ with nothing.”

Simpson was arrested and charged with the murders of Brown Simpson and Goldman in 1994. He was acquitted after a much-publicized trial, but later found liable in civil court for the wrongful deaths of the pair.

The Juice was arrested again in 2007 and charged with armed robbery and kidnapping. He served nine years in prison before being released in October 2017.

Cohen previously pranked Sarah Palin, Dick Cheney and The Bachelor alum Corinne Olympios, among others, for Who Is America?

For the latest celebrity news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “In Case You Missed Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!