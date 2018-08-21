Letting bygones be bygones? Safaree Samuels told Us Weekly he’s “in a really good headspace,” despite his Twitter feud with ex Nicki Minaj.

The online argument started on August 14 after Minaj, 35, told Hot 97 host Funkmaster Flex that Samuels, 37, stole her credit card to pay for sex workers during their 12-year relationship, which ended in 2014.

Samuels denied that accusation on Twitter and said Minaj once cut him. Meanwhile, Minaj accused Samuels of lying and said he used her credit card for a hairline operation.

But on the red carpet of the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, August 20, Samuels seemed unfazed by the online battle. “You know, it is what it is,” he told Us. “Like me, I’m in a really good headspace in my life. I’m extremely happy. So I don’t even let stuff like that bother me. I don’t know what’s going on on her side, but I wish her the best, and I just hope that we could be in a space where one day we could be at least cordial because I have no hate in my heart for anybody.”

The Love & Hip Hop: New York star told Us sure he can be cordial with the rapper. “I know I can, ‘cause I know how I am,” he said. “I let things go, I don’t hold on to things. But everyone’s different.”

And for the record, Samuels hasn’t yet listened to Minaj’s new album, Queen. “No, I haven’t,” he revealed. “Everyone’s been asking me that.”

Even though in the midst of the Twitter feud he suggested Minaj’s anger was related to her first-week album sales, Samuels had no comment about her belief that her album should have debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

“I don’t know, I just think … everything doesn’t require a reaction,” he told Us. “I feel like sometimes when people react to things, it makes it a lot bigger than what it really is, ‘cause it would’ve been ignored.”

