Salma Hayek Finally Shares Snaps of Wedding to Francois Pinault after being ‘dragged’ down the aisle

By
Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault wedding pics revealed
Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Salma Hayek has finally given the world a glimpse into her super elegant wedding to mark her 15th anniversary with billionaire husband Francois-Henri Pinault.

The Frida actress shared throwback photos of herself with the Gucci businessman, 61, who she wed in April 2009.

“There are no words to explain the blessing of finding your soulmate,” she captioned the snaps posted on her Instgram page.

“For all of you who found it, never take it for granted. For all of you who haven’t, never give up #tbt to one of the best days of my life.”

The first photo showed Hayek, 57, in a white corset as she looked off to the side. Her hair was styled in a slick bun for the wedding day as she showed off a full face of makeup.

In a black-and-white image, the actress showed her two wedding gowns hanging from a clothing rack.

While in another photo, she is seen with Pinault at the altar as he puts a sparkling diamond ring on her finger.

Hayek and Pinault wed in 2009
Hayek and Pinault wed in 2009 Salma Hayek/Instagram

Jessica Alba wrote in her comments section: “The way he looks at you 😍and you him ❤️❤️❤️.” “Perfect!!!❤,” added actress Viola Davis gushed. The pair exchanged their vows in front of their nearest and dearest at a courthouse in Paris on Valentine’s Day 2009 before doing the grand ceremony.

Hayek, who met Pinault in 2006, previously revealed that she rejected two marriage proposals from the billionaire out of “fear.”

“I am ashamed to admit how many times he had to ask me,” she said in a 2021 interview with the Times of India.

“I am ashamed to admit how many times he had to ask me. She admitted she had to be “dragged” down the aisle at their courthouse wedding.

Comparing the day to an “intervention,” she told Glamour in 2023: “They just took me to the court. My parents, my brother, they were all ganging up on me. I had a phobia of the marriage thing.”

She added: “I was nervous. … I had said yes to the marriage, but I just wouldn’t actually show up on the day or do it.”

The couple share a daughter Valentina, now 16. French-born Pinault, who is the brand Kering’s CEO, which manages the likes of Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, spends his $7 billion fortune on stunning mansions and luxury trips around the world with his famous wife and family.

