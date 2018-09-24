Too good at goodbyes? Sam Smith says his career has taken a toll on his love life — including his relationship with 13 Reasons Why actor Brandon Flynn, which ended in June after nine months.

“Brandon was wonderful,” Smith, 26, told The Times in a new interview. “I’m still trying to figure out what I took from that relationship and what it meant to me. It’s still quite raw. All my relationships have ended in a nice way, never nasty.”

The four-time Grammy winner didn’t divulge the reasons for the split, but he did say his superstardom makes dating a challenge. (Prior to his relationship with Flynn, Smith dated model and dancer Jonathan Ziezel.)

“My life from the outside can seem glamorous, but the reality is that I am on tour every other year and I’m never home, and it’s public,” the pop star told the newspaper.

That said, Smith is still a hopeless romantic. “I love sending flowers, leaving notes around the house and making thoughtful presents,” he revealed. “I feel like I’m in a Richard Curtis film all the time, which is bad because I think everything should be like a movie and I get anxiety when it’s not.”

And though the “Promises” singer asserted that “seeing gay relationships [in a public way] is important and refreshing,” he’s not ready for another boyfriend just yet.

“Right now, the thought of getting into a relationship is too much,” he said. “I just want to marry my job, work really hard and hopefully, when I’m not looking for [love], it will come.”

