It was almost a full Jersey Shore reunion at Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wedding to Lauren Pesce. Missing from the crew was Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, who did not attend, but celebrated the newlyweds in her own way.

“Oh, no, she wasn’t there,” the 36-year-old Jersey Shore star told Us Weekly exclusively of his former costar. “She was invited [and] she sent a gift, a very heartfelt, sweet gift.”

As for why Giancola, 31, didn’t make it out to their November 1 soiree, Sorrentino told Us he thinks it was because “the cameras were there, she opted not to come.”

Sorrentino and Pesce, 33, tied the knot at The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, New Jersey, ahead of the reality star’s eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion, which is set to begin in early 2019.

The high-school sweethearts — who got engaged on Valentine’s Day in a proposal that aired during season 2 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation — said “I do” in front of his MTV castmates Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Nicole Cortese, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick.

Farley and Polizzi’s 4-year-old daughters, Meilani and Giovanna, also played a big part in the wedding by serving as flower girls, while Ortiz-Magro’s on-off girlfriend, Jen Harley, also attended with the pair’s 6-month-old daughter, Ariana.

Giancola, for her part, has stayed away from filming the reality series revival after a tumultuous on-off relationship with 32-year-old Ortiz-Magro played out on the original MTV hit from 2009 to 2012.

Polizzi, 30, opened up ahead of the highly anticipated premiere of Family Reunion and explained why she felt her pal wasn’t returning to the show.

“Everyone’s asking why Sammi’s not doing it. You have to ask her that. I’m not gonna speak for her,” she said on the “It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey” podcast in December 2017. “But Sammi is just in such a happy place that I feel like she doesn’t want to jump back into that drama if it does happen.”

