San Francisco 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall is in “stable condition” after he was shot during an armed robbery attempt.

“San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was the victim of an attempted robbery and shooting this afternoon,” the NFL team wrote in a Saturday, August 31 statement. “He sustained a bullet wound to his chest and is in serious but stable condition.”

The statement continued, “We ask that you please respect his privacy at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ricky and the entire Pearsall family.”

Pearsall, 23, was shot in the chest while walking alone in central San Francisco on Saturday afternoon.

“A struggle between Mr. Pearsall and the suspect ensued and gunfire from the suspect’s gun struck both Mr. Pearsall and the suspect,” police chief Bill Scott said in a news briefing, identifying the shooter as a 17-year-old male.

Both Pearsall and the shooter were taken to a local hospital for treatment, with Scott noting that the police believed the latter was acting alone. The suspect has since been arrested.

“This kind of violence is simply unacceptable in our city and we will do everything in our power to work with District Attorney Brooke Jenkins to ensure that justice is served in this matter,” Scott added on Saturday.

The city’s mayor, London Breed, also released a statement on the situation.

“This is how we hold people accountable in San Francisco. Robberies and any violence like this will not be tolerated in our city,” Breed said during the Saturday press briefing. “This was a terrible and rare incident in Union Square and our thoughts are with Ricky Pearsall and his family. He has a bright future and I look forward to seeing him recover and get back on the field.”

Pearsall was drafted by the 49ers in the first round of the 2024 draft in April.

“Gon be one helluva feeling❤️💛,” he wrote via Instagram in June, sharing a photo in his uniform.

Several of his new teammates took to social media to share updates on his condition.

“He’s good. Thank god!!!!” wide receiver Deebo Samuel wrote via X.

Pearsall, who missed part of training camp for hamstring and shoulder injuries, previously played college football for Arizona State and the University of Florida, wishing the latter team luck hours earlier on Saturday.

“Y’all know who I got today, let’s go boys,” Pearsall wrote via Instagram Story.