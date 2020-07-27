Celebrating responsibly. Sandra Bullock enjoyed her 56th birthday with some of her closest pals amid the coronavirus quarantine.

A glimpse into Bullock’s intimate gathering was seen from her best friend Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram page on Sunday, July 26. The Friends alum, 51, posted a photo of the duo posing for a group selfie that featured couple Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor alongside another pal. All of the ladies in attendance were wearing protective face masks.

“Celebrating our girl properly distanced with so much love,” Aniston captioned the Instagram Stories snap, which was re-shared by the 45-year-old American Horror Story star. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY SANDY WE LOVE YOU!!!”

Ahead of her 56th year, Bullock joked about her best-kept secret for aging gracefully. “I’m sleeping in a container that is devoid of outside carcinogens, that helps lift what you don’t have,” she teasingly explained to Entertainment Tonight in December 2018. “The only time you see me is when I do press junkets.”

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May 2018, Bullock revealed that she uniquely receives “penis facials” to keep her skin looking youthful. “It is an extraction from a piece of skin that came from a young person far far away, and they somehow figure out how to extract [it],” she explained, adding that “it pushes through the skin and ruptures the collagen and you look like a burn victim for a day, but then it pushes the serum [through].”

Bullock is the mother of son Louis, 10, and daughter Laila, 8. She adopted both of her children after Hurricane Katrina.

Speaking to InStyle for its June 2018 cover story, the Bird Box star got emotional talking about having children in non-traditional ways. “I’m all for Republican, Democrat, whatever, but don’t talk to me about what I can or can’t do with my body until you’ve taken care of every child who doesn’t have a home or is neglected or abused,” she told the magazine at the time. “It makes me teary-eyed.”

The Blind Side actress added, “Let’s all just refer to these kids as ‘our kids.’ Don’t say ‘my adopted child.’ No one calls their kid their ‘IVF child’ or their ‘Oh, s–t, I went to a bar and got knocked-up child.’ Let just say, ‘our children.’”