Still a team! Sandra Lee says she’ll always “be there” for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo despite the end of their romantic relationship.

The former Food Network star, 53, opened up about her breakup in a personal New York Times interview on Friday, April 10, and admitted that she has no hard feelings toward her ex, 62, after their split. The pair confirmed that they would be going their separate ways in September 2019 after 14 years together, noting that their lives “have gone in different directions and our romantic relationship has turned into a deep friendship.”

“He’s still my guy,” Lee explained, revealing that she and the politician stay in touch “nearly every day” and that she never misses one of his press briefings. “Neither one of us, well as far as I know, has had a date … We share a home, we share children, we share friendship. I will protect him and be there for him until the day I die.”

The cookbook author began dating the governor in 2005, two years after he separated from ex-wife Kerry Kennedy. Cuomo and the human rights activist, 60, welcomed twin daughters Cara and Mariah in 1995 and daughter Michaela in 1997. Lee still has a close relationship with Cuomo’s children, and according to the Times, has been helping Cara find potential hand sanitizer and protective gear donors in the New York area during the coronavirus outbreak.

“They’re my family and they always will be my family,” Lee explained to the Times.

Shortly after pulling the plug on her long-term relationship with Cuomo, the California native told Us Weekly exclusively that she wasn’t quite ready to hop back into the dating pool just yet. Though she said at the time that she was feeling “good” about the split, she admitted that she couldn’t help but feel a little “sad” about her new single status.

“I’m not even open [to dating.] I’m not even thinking about it,” the TV personality said at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York City in December. “All I want is my best gay boyfriends!”