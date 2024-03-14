Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett’s relationship is a bonafide love song, and they are looking ahead to saying “I do.”

The pair announced their engagement on New Year’s Day 2023 after Tippett popped the question during a trip to Mexico City. The moment was flawless — except Tippett forgot the ring in their hotel room.

“We were up on a roof at sunset, the sky was on fire and we were listening to music and slow dancing, and it was like, ‘OK, now!’ ” Tippett told People in June 2023. “I asked and she said yes and I was like, ‘Well f—k, I forgot the ring, I have to go down and get it!’ So then I came back up, got down on one knee, we did the deal and it was great.”

While he had been on the hunt for the “perfect” sparkler with no luck, he purchased a “cheap little ring” from a local market during their trip because he couldn’t wait any longer. He has since upgraded Bareilles’ engagement ring, swapping it out for an antique gold piece.

Keep reading for Bareilles and Tippett’s full relationship timeline.

August 2015

The pair met at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts when Tippett auditioned for the musical adaptation of Adrienne Shelly‘s 2007 film Waitress, in which Bareilles worked as composer and lyricist.

Tippett landed the role of Earl, husband of the story’s protagonist, Jenna, before the show’s official move to Broadway’s Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Bareilles eventually joined the New York City production as Jenna.

April 2017

Bareilles and Tippett attended several events together throughout the spring and summer, including the 2017 Tony Awards in June, solidifying their relationship.

May 2021

Bareilles didn’t hold back while gushing over Tippett via Instagram.

“Thank you @joetipps for being my person. For watching the waves with me and holding me up to keep my head above the big ones when you know I get nervous I won’t find the ground again,” she captioned a smiling photo of her partner. “Stability is a trick, because it all just keeps moving, so the point is someone you like fumbling through with while you wait for the next bit of earth to show up. I like my dance partner a whole lot. You and me is the best thing I got going.”

January 2023

Bareilles and Tippett announced their engagement via Instagram. “Yes to marrying this man,” the “Love Song” artist wrote at the time. “It’s an easy, earned, relaxed YES.”

March 2024

Bareilles said they were “aiming for this year” to walk down the aisle, but their wedding may have to wait. She told People, “But with his shooting schedule, I think it might be too hard to pull it together this year, so it might get pushed to next year.”

One month prior, Bareilles gave insight into their deep connection in a Valentine’s Day post via Instagram.

“I didn’t know there existed a version of loving someone where you become MORE yourself. Like, you bloom INTO a deeper you because of someone else,” she captioned a sweet selfie with Tippett. “I feel entirely loved and entirely loving — thank Goddess for the tender hearts with big beards. On and on we go forever my love.”