How sweet it is! Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson breathed a huge sigh of relief at her daughter Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank on Friday, October 12.

As the ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in England wrapped up, the Duchess of York, 58, took a deep breath before chuckling at herself and waving to someone in the congregation. The sweet moment seemed to indicate that she was happy about everything going off without a hitch.

Ferguson wore an emerald green dress by Emma Louise Design with a matching hat and a vintage Manolo Blahnik bag. She was seated next to her eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice.

The Duchess of York can now breath a sigh of relief that the #RoyalWedding went without a hitch pic.twitter.com/YF9ETtdhDm — Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) October 12, 2018

The duchess’ stylish outfit perfectly matched the bride’s emerald Boucheron tiara, which Eugenie borrowed from her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s personal collection. The tiara was designed for Dame Margaret Helen Greville in 1919 and bequeathed to the queen’s mother in 1942.

Eugenie, 28, and Brooksbank, 32, exchanged vows on Friday in front of approximately 850 guests, including her father, Prince Andrew; Prince William and Duchess Kate; Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan; and Prince Philip. The celebrity guests included Cara Delevingne, Demi Moore, Naomi Campbell, Robbie Williams and Ricky Martin.

Unlike William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, the queen did not grant royal titles to Eugenie and Brooksbank. The princess will have the option to take her husband’s last name, while he will simply be known as “Mr. Brooksbank.”

The newlyweds met in 2011 while Eugenie was attending Newcastle University. They announced their engagement in January.

