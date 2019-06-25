The road to recovery. Sarah Hyland opened up about her most recent hospital stint in a series of telling videos via her Instagram Stories on Monday, June 24.

The Modern Family star, 28, began by thanking fans for showing support as she was hospitalized for three days for an unknown health issue. She shared that she sought medical attention on Friday, June 21, after she began to feel as if she “was being choked from whatever’s in the house.”

She also noted within a caption featured in one video post that she had “chest pains” and felt like she “couldn’t breathe.”

“I was like, ‘Maybe it’s just a coincidence. Maybe there’s something actually medically wrong with me,’” the two-time Shadowhunters actress continued. “So, I got to the ER after a very long day of work with lots of makeup on, and I just got home from Friday night. They ran multiple tests multiple time[s]. There’s nothing physically wrong with me. So, [I] wonder why I was there.”

In another video, she included a caption that stated there was “no scientific explanation” behind her health crisis.

Before disclosing details of her medical emergency on Monday, Hyland shared a birthday video message to her Instagram Stories for her friend on Friday while she was in her hospital room. She was shown dancing while plugged up to machines.

“Happy Birthday Con Con. I love you, even though it’s tomorrow. But since you all are dancing like that here I go,” she said as she began to perform a cute dance. “It’s a hospital dance for you, bitch. Yasss.”

Hyland is no stranger to combating health scares. The Wedding Year actress has kidney dysplasia, which is a condition that prohibits one’s kidneys from properly developing while they are a fetus. Her experience with kidney dysplasia has resulted in her venturing to the hospital on multiple occasions over the years. Due to her illness, she has had to undergo two kidney transplants, with the first operation occurring in 2012 and the second procedure in September 2017.

In 2018, Hyland told Self magazine that she had become “very depressed” because of her health issues — she even contemplated suicide. “I had gone through 26 years of always being a burden, of always having to be looked after, having to be cared for because I’ve always had health issues. And it’s a really helpless feeling,” she said at the time. “Things like this can be really hard on a person.”

Hyland’s boyfriend, Wells Adams, was very supportive after her second transplant. In honor of Valentine’s Day, she shared screenshots of old text messages between the pair to her Instagram Stories in February. “Good luck! You’ll do great,” he previously wrote. “FaceTime me after when you’re loopy. Also, I like you.”

The ABC star and the Bachelorette alum, 35, went on their first date in September 2017, days prior to her second transplant.

