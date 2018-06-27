Back to her old routine! Sarah Hyland has been given clearance to hit up the gym following her hospitalization earlier this month.

“Workout before work,” Hyland wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, June 26. “Finally have clearance to workout. Abs here I come. It’s been a while. Strong > skinny.”

She added to the camera: “I’m normally shaky, but I’m even shakier from working out.”

The Modern Family star, 27, revealed last week that she had to stop filming her upcoming movie The Wedding Year because of a health scare. “Sometimes a selfie is more than just a good angle or feelin cute. This time for #NationalSelfieDay, I’ve decided to share my truth. As painful as it is,” she captioned a pic of her swollen face at the time. “So here is my face that was torn from work against my will. But I’m very grateful it was. Health should always come first.”

Hyland, who didn’t disclose what she was hospitalized for, previously has been open about her kidney transplant that she underwent in 2012.

Hyland’s boyfriend, Wells Adams, is currently filming season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico, but he’s ready to reunite with the actress. “I miss this one a lot. Coming home soon baby!” the show’s bartender captioned an Instagram pic of the couple this week.

Hyland gushed in response: “Man I miss my baby.”

