Sharing her story. Sarah Hyland revealed that she was sexually assaulted as a teenager.

Hyland opened up about her experience in an emotional tweet. “#whyididntreport He was my friend. It was New Year’s Eve my senior year of high school. Everyone was drunk. He broke in to the bathroom I was in,” the Modern Family star, 27, wrote in a statement via Twitter on Thursday, September 27. “I hoped it was a dream but my ripped tights in the morning proved otherwise. I thought no one would believe me. I didn’t want to be called dramatic. After all I didn’t say no. Shock can do that to a person. #believewomen #metoo #ibelieveher.”

In a follow-up tweet, Hyland also expressed her support for the three women who previously accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault. “I believe Dr. Christine Blasy Ford. I believe Deborah Ramirez. I believe Julie Swetnick,” the actress wrote. “There is no path forward for Brett Kavanuagh. #BelieveSurvivors #TIMESUP.”

Hyland is the latest celebrity to condemn Kavanaugh, 53, and share her own story. Earlier on Thursday, Busy Philipps revealed that she was raped at age 14. “It’s taken me 25 years to say those words. I wrote about it in my book. I finally told my parents and sister about it 4 months ago,” the Dawson’s Creek actress, 39, wrote via Instagram. “Today is the day we are silent no more. All of us. I’m scared to post this. I can’t image what Dr. Ford is feeling right now.”

Ford, 51, testified at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings for Kavanaugh’s nomination on Thursday. Earlier this month, the psychology professor accused the judge of sexually assaulting her at a high school party in 1982. Shortly after, Ramirez and Scenic came forward with their allegations of misconduct. Kavanaugh has denied all claims.

For the latest beauty and style trends, subscribe to our new podcast “Get Tressed With Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!