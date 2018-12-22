Sealed with a smooch. Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams were caught on the kiss cam at the Los Angeles Lakers-New Orleans Pelicans game on Friday, December 21, and things got a little naughty.

“We were just on the kiss cam at the Lakers game,” Hyland, 28, said in a video of herself with her boyfriend on her Instagram Story during the sporting event.

“Yeah, it was hot,” Adams, 34, chimed in.

“The only thing we could think of was to sword fight with our tongues,” the Modern Family star said before the pair started wagging their tongues and laughing.

The Shadowhunters alum recently revealed that she had a second kidney transplant in September 2017, just days after she went on her first date with the Bachelor in Paradise bartender. “He’s seen me at my worst,” she said of her beau. “I think that’s why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that. It was a really intimate start to a relationship to have to go through those hurdles at the very, very, very beginning when you’re just even getting to know a person.”

Adams praised Hyland after the reveal, telling Us Weekly exclusively that the Wedding Year actress was the “real-life version” of Wonder Woman. “Imagine having a vital organ replaced. Imagine having 16 surgeries, going to hundreds of doctors visits and taking thousands of pills. Imagine losing crazy weight because of dialysis, medication side effects and stress. Then imagine, having to do it all over again. This time keeping it quiet while you recovered, all while trolls on the internet judged you for your appearance.”

He added: “Oh, and throw in filming the funniest show on TV and executive producing and starring in a movie … and never breaking down. Never losing it.”

