So on brand! Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams spent their first Christmas as an engaged couple like they would celebrate any other day of the year: making fun of their inability to take an Instagram-perfect photo.

“Third Christmas with you but first one engaged,” the actress, 29, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, December 26. “You’d think we’d know how to take a proper picture at this point.”

In the series of pics, the pair struggled to keep their eyes open and place their hands in the right spots. Adams, 35, wore a Game of Thrones-inspired ugly Christmas sweater, while Hyland sported a black dress and plaid reindeer antlers.

The Bachelorette alum joked about his shirt in the comments section of the Modern Family star’s post. “My dire wolf really loves breast meat apparently…” he replied.

Adams shared a more Instagram-able shot on his own account, showing the duo in matching pajamas as they posed with their three dogs. “We always dress like this,” he captioned the photo.

The reality star also gave fans a behind-the-scenes peek at their “Friendsmas” celebration. “We Love and are so thankful for all of you. Have a joyful night,” a framed menu from the party read. “Now [let’s] eat & drink. MERRY CHRISTMAS xoxo, Wells & Sarah.”

The menu featured ham, smoked pork shoulder, salad, vegetables, cranberry sauce, cookies, pie, cupcakes, punch and hot cocoa.

Hyland and Adams announced their engagement in July. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in October 2017 that the two were dating.

The Wedding Year star told Us in September that she was more excited about “the marriage part” than planning her nuptials. “I think a lot of mistakes that people make are [that] they’re excited to have a wedding and not a marriage,” she explained.

Adams, for his part, detailed how airport security nearly ruined the proposal. “I hid [the engagement ring] in my drone case and then when I flew into Fiji — if you have a drone, and they see it in the X-ray, they inspect it,” he recalled to Us in October. “I was really scared that they were going to open the drone case and she was going to see the box that said LS [for Lorraine Schwartz] and it was going to be over.”

He added: “When we got in there, I was like, ‘Hey, man, there’s an engagement ring in there, play it cool.’ … There was a moment where I was like, ‘Am I going to do this in the, like, Fijian Customs?’”