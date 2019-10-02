



Wells Adams almost got down on one knee at the airport! The Bachelor in Paradise bartender revealed his proposal towas nearly derailed by airport security.

“I hid [the engagement ring] in my drone case and then when I flew into Fiji — if you have a drone, and they see it in the X-ray, they inspect it,” Adams, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively. “I was really scared that they were going to open the drone case and she was going to see the box that said LS [for Lorraine Schwartz] and it was going to be over.”

After customs revealed that they needed to inspect the drone, the “Your Favorite Thing” podcast host asked the TSA agent if they could go into another room.

“Which I’m sure is, like, not what you’re supposed to say to somebody that’s about to check your stuff,” Adams quipped to Us. “And when we got in there, I was like, ‘Hey, man, there’s an engagement ring in there, play it cool.’ … There was a moment where I was like, ‘Am I going to do this in the, like, Fijian Customs?’”

During their romantic summer getaway, Adams popped the question on the beach after a picnic.

“That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff,” the 28-year-old Modern Family star wrote alongside a picture from the proposal in July, quoting the 1995 film It Takes Two.

Adams and Hyland were first linked in September 2017. According to the reality TV personality, their relationship hasn’t changed since the proposal.

“I don’t know if that’s not the right thing to say, [but] I don’t feel any different,” he told Us. “It’s fun to say, like, fiancée now. There’s a new word I get to call her, I suppose. And it’s also like retraining myself to be like, ‘This is my fiancée instead of my girlfriend.’ But for the most part, I feel the exact same.”

Adams added that the twosome don’t have a wedding date yet. Hyland previously told Us that she was more excited to be married than to plan the nuptials.

“I think a lot of mistakes that people make are [that] they’re excited to have a wedding and not a marriage,” the Wedding Year star told Us on September 12. “[We] haven’t gotten into [the guest list or details].”

For more from Adams about his relationship with Hyland, watch the video above!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!