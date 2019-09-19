



Sarah Hyland is one beautiful blushing bride with one beautiful diamond ring… that she herself picked out.

During an upcoming interview on Ellen set to air on Thursday, September 19, the Modern Family star talked to the stand-in host Dax Shepard about her new engagement to Bachelorette alum Wells Adams.

When Shepard congratulated her on the exciting news, she thanked him while she flashed her ring in excitement. Being such a striking piece of jewelry, the Armchair Expert podcaster commented on how beautiful it is.

“Banging ring, this guy’s got great taste,” he noted, to which she swiftly replied, “Thanks, I told him what to get.”

“Oh,” he said in return. “That’s the way to do it!”

When you know what you want, why not?!

There are still no definite details on the bling but we did get an estimated breakdown from experts right after the news broke.

President of superjeweler.com, Andrew Fox estimates the oval rock at about 3 carats while James Schultz, founder and chief customer officer at jamesallen.com, speculates it could be anywhere between 4 to 6 carats. No matter the exact size, the estimate is roughly $200,000.

As for the oval shape, it’s very of-the-moment, with A-listers like Hailey Baldwin, Lais Ribeiro, Erin Foster and, most recently, Jenny Slate rocking a similar cut.

“The oval diamond trend has remained a favorite for today’s brides and celebrities because of its elongated cut and surface area, making it one of the largest-looking shapes,” Shane Co. merchandise VP Alicia Davis tells Us. “Ovals are a favorite on simple, dainty bands like Sarah’s because they don’t always need a halo to look big and beautiful.”

The couple shared the exciting news in an Instagram post on Tuesday, July 16, sharing a gorgeous close-up of the bauble.

“That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff,” Hyland wrote in the caption accompanying the beautiful shots. “I’ll be Johnny, you be June. But forever,” he wrote on his Instagram post.

