



Wanting a do-over? Sarah Hyland candidly revealed what she regretted most from her first-ever date with now-fiancé Wells Adams — and it’s super adorable!

“A little over two years ago we had our first date at this #emmys party. Now at our third time attending, we’re engaged,” Hyland, 28, captioned a pic showing her kissing Adams, 35. “It’s amazing how fast time flies when you meet your forever person. My only regret is that we have ZERO pictures from the night that changed my life. I love you to Pluto and back.”

Us Weekly broke the news of Hyland and Adams’ relationship in October 2017, and the couple confirmed their romance soon after on Halloween. Since then, they have moved in together with their dogs.

The Bachelorette alum popped the question to the Modern Family star in July. “That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff,” Hyland captioned a photo of the duo’s beachfront proposal, referencing a quote from It Takes Two.

Hyland’s post was followed by a snap of the pair donning swimsuits, as Adams held her from behind. She also flaunted her new engagement ring. “My fiancé… my FIANCÉ…. MYYYY FIAAANCÉÉÉÉÉ!!!!!” she wrote.

Adams, meanwhile, shared a video of the couple’s engagement. This post preceded a silly pic he posted of his wife-to-be flashing her massive oval sparkler, which he captioned: “My fiancée is cooler than yours.”

The Geek Charming star and Bachelor in Paradise bartender have openly discussed many details of their relationship, including early plans for their upcoming nuptials. Hyland revealed to Us exclusively what aspect of her wedding she is most excited about.

“I think the marriage part of it,” she said at the premiere of her new film, The Wedding Year, on September 12. “People — I think a lot of mistakes that people make are [that] they’re excited to have a wedding and not a marriage.”

Days after their engagement, Hyland joked about how she’s gearing up for the ceremony. “While Wells goes and does the rehearsal part of this wedding that we’re at,” she began in an Instagram Story video, “I’m totally not lying in bed stalking wedding and bridal Instagram accounts while watching Say Yes to the Dress.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!