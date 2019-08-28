



My, my, my! Sarah Hyland had no fears when posting a cheeky, NSFW remark about her sex life with her fiancé, Wells Adams, on Wednesday, August 28.

The Modern Family star, 28, posted a pic on Instagram of her stretching while doing a split. She was wearing a gray tank, black leggings and Nike sneakers as she posed for the picture, which she noted was taken during a dance rehearsal for her upcoming film, The Wedding Year.

“Oh hey. Didn’t see you there,” she captioned the post. “Since you’re here @theweddingyear comes out Sept 20th! Trailer link in bioooooo yooooo 🤘.”

“I think your hip is broken,” the 35-year-old Bachelor in Paradise bartender commented on Hyland’s post. The actress, for her part, quipped in response: “hmm I wonder why 😏.”

After posting her risqué reply, she wrote back: “@wellsadams was that too much? 😂”

The Vampire Academy actress is no stranger to exchanging flirty and hilarious comments with Adams on social media. The Bachelorette alum posted an adorable snap of himself in July holding a baby, which he captioned, “Uncle Bub actively destroying Sarah Hyland’s ovaries.”

Hyland, in turn, replied with four heart-eye emojis, writing: “Consider them destroyed.”

Hyland and Adams confirmed their relationship in October 2017, days after Us Weekly broke the news. They have since moved in together — a decision she told Us exclusively in September 2018 she was “really happy” about.

“I think it’s brought us closer,” she told Us the month before, joking, “He’s more anal and cleaner than I am, so it’s great for me.”

The couple announced their engagement on July 16. Adams popped the question to Hyland on the beach, later sharing a video of the romantic moment to Instagram.

The Geek Charming star, meanwhile, posted a series of pics from the proposal. “That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff,” she wrote, quoting the 1995 movie It Takes Two.

