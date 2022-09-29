Sarah Jessica Parker did not attend the New York City Ballet’s 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala on Wednesday, September 28, amid a family emergency, Us Weekly can confirm.

A rep for the actress confirmed to Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, September 29, that she was missing from the annual gala after an event attendee at the David H. Koch Theater at the Lincoln Center told Page Six that it was announced to the crowd that the 57-year-old star wasn’t there due to a “sudden devastating family situation.”

Parker, who has yet to publicly comment on the report, is the vice chair of the New York City Ballet’s Board of Directors and has been part of the Fall Fashion Gala since its inaugural year in 2012.

The Sex and the City alum has had a busy week, attending the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2 with husband Matthew Broderick and their 13-year-old twin daughters, Marion and Tabitha, on Tuesday, September 27. (The couple also share son James, 19.) Parker reprises her role as one of the Sanderson sisters alongside Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy in the sequel of the 1993 film.

Earlier on Wednesday, Parker skipped a scheduled press conference for the Disney+ movie, per rep confirmed. Midler, Najimy, Doug Jones, Sam Richardson, Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo and Lilia Buckingham, director Anne Fletcher and several Hocus Pocus 2 producers were part of the virtual press junket, per Yahoo Entertainment.

“This was a dream come true, it really was,” Midler told reporters. “After I realized [Hocus Pocus] was actually a phenomenon, I started asking people, my agent and people like that, ‘Don’t you think they would be interested in a sequel?’ This was a long time ago. This was like 15 years ago. Something like that. So here we are.”

Parker, meanwhile, has also been back to work on And Just Like That, sharing a snap from the first season 2 table read on September 21. She teased the second installment of the SATC reboot during an interview with ET at Tuesday’s Hocus Pocus 2 premiere.

“Season 2 is about resilience and rebound and laughter, and finding laughter more easily for people who might have experienced grief,” Parker said. “More of our new cast members who we love.”

She also confirmed John Corbett will reprise his role as Aidan Shaw when asked about the actor’s return.

”Could be, could be,” she said before admitting: “Well, you know, I can’t be like, cryptic about it anymore.”