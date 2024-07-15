Sarah Michelle Gellar has spoken out following the news that her longtime friend Shannen Doherty has died.

“How do you possibly find the right words to sum up 30 years of friendship? I keep reminding myself it only hurts this much because, there was so much love,” Gellar began on Monday, July 15 alongside a series of photos via Instagram. “Thank you, for all your kind words and support. I love all the messages about how @theshando was important to you. So let’s honor her.”

Gellar encouraged fans to support the animal nonprofit organization Lange Foundation.

“More than anything, Shan loves animals, especially dogs. In her memory let’s support our favorite animal charities. Whether that’s donating money, stopping by your local shelter and just offering cuddles and walks to animals housed there or even just tagging them in the comments so other people can learn about their work,” she wrote. “I know that would make our girl happy (and illicit that deep throaty laugh we all loved) 💔 💔💔.”

Publicist Leslie Sloane confirmed to Us Weekly on Sunday, July 14, that Doherty had lost her battle with cancer at age 53.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” the statement read. “The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

Doherty was diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer in 2015. The actress publicly revealed her health battle in 2017, after going into remission. At the time, Doherty shared that the cancer had returned. In November 2023, she shared that the cancer had spread to her bones.

Many of Doherty’s famous friends have been by her side as she continued to fight, including Gellar, 47.

“Our relationship has grown because we’ve grown,” Gellar told E! News in February of their longtime friendship. “We’ve had experiences and life is complicated. And we’ve been able to experience it together, so then you grow together.”

Fans got an inside look at the close-knit relationship between Doherty and Gellar — who first bonded in the ‘90s while starring on The WB’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Charmed, respectively — when they experienced the COVID-19 lockdown together in 2020.

“You gave my children such a life in COVID and I was really struggling with how to give them that freedom and that room to be kids and have adventures,” Gellar told Doherty during an episode of the “Let’s Be Clear” podcast in February. “And you opened your home to us in COVID in a way that I will for the rest of my life be grateful for.”

Gellar shares Charlotte, 14, and Rocky, 11, with husband Freddie Prinze Jr., and she praised Doherty for giving them “adventures” and “freedom.”

“People don’t know this, but Shannen sat there sometimes while they were on Zoom school and helped them and we would have blackouts and she would plan adventures,” Gellar continued. “It was such a special time.”

Gellar also praised Doherty’s strength in various interviews over the years.

“She’s incredible,” Gellar told Access Hollywood in October 2023. “When they say a warrior, she is a warrior. She lives every day and she’s fighting. There are ups and downs and there are days that are harder than others and there are some days that are easy, but she’s doing great.”