Sarah Michelle Gellar is grateful for the outpouring of support since her friend Shannen Doherty died at age 53 on Saturday, July 13.

“Thank you for all the love … and for all the amazing donations,” Gellar, 47, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, July 16, one day after asking her followers to give to their favorite animal charities in honor of Doherty. “We are all truly overwhelmed. Here are some videos of the Shan I know. The friend that was up for anything no matter how ridiculous.”

Alongside the message, Gellar shared several clips of Doherty, including two videos of the pair passing drinks to each other backwards over their heads while holding a glass in their teeth. She also shared a clip of Doherty jokingly trying to recreate one of Gellar’s poolside thirst traps before falling into the water.

Gellar and Doherty became friends in the ‘90s when they were starring on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Charmed, respectively. Gellar previously shared a heartwarming tribute to Doherty on Monday, July 15.

Related: Stars Mourn Shannen Doherty After Her Death Celebrities are paying tribute to Shannen Doherty, who died on Saturday, July 13, at the age of 53. “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” Doherty’s publicist Leslie Sloane told […]

“How do you possibly find the right words to sum up 30 years of friendship? I keep reminding myself it only hurts this much because there was so much love. Thank you, for all your kind words and support,” she captioned several photos of the duo. “I love all the messages about how @theshando was important to you. So let’s honor her. More than anything, Shan loves animals, especially dogs. In her memory let’s support our favorite animal charities. Whether that’s donating money , stopping by your local shelter and just offering cuddles and walks to animals housed there or even just tagging them in the comments so other people can learn about their work.”

Gellar added that an outpouring of support for animal shelters “would make our girl happy (and [elicit] that deep throaty laugh we all loved) 💔 💔💔.”

Doherty died after a lengthy battle with cancer. In 2015, she was diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer, which later spread to her brain and bones. Gellar is among the friends who admired Doherty’s strength as she navigated the illness.

Related: Shannen Doherty’s Cancer Battle in Her Own Words For Shannen Doherty, it was important to be “as honest as possible” about her fight against cancer. The actress first battled breast cancer between March 2015 and April 2017, and she revealed in February 2020 that the illness had returned. “It’s going to come out in a matter of days or a week that — […]

“She’s incredible,” Gellar told Access Hollywood in October 2023. “When they say a warrior, she is a warrior. She lives every day and she’s fighting. There are ups and downs and there are days that are harder than others and there are some days that are easy, but she’s doing great.”

In addition to Gellar, several other stars have shared messages about Doherty since her death.

“I am still processing my tremendous grief over the loss of my long time friend Shannen, the woman I have often described as one of the strongest people I have ever known.” Doherty’s former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Jennie Garth wrote via Instagram on Monday. “Our connection was real and honest. We were so often pitted against each other but none of that reflected the truth of our real relationship which was one built on mutual respect and admiration. She was courageous, passionate, determined and very loving and generous. I will miss her and will always honor her deeply in my heart and in my memories.”

Jason Priestly, who played Doherty’s twin brother on Beverly Hills, 90210, wrote that he was “shocked and saddened” to hear about Doherty’s death.

“She was a force of nature and I will miss her,” his Instagram tribute continued. “Sending love and light to her family in this dark time.”