When it comes to watching herself on screen, Sarah Paulson just can’t look. On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Thursday, January 17, the actress admitted that she has yet to see her own performance in Bird Box. The thriller has been streamed more than 80 million times since it premiered on Netflix in December, but Paulson said, “I’m like the one person on planet earth who hasn’t seen the movie.”

The 44-year-old made it a general rule not to view her own work after her Emmy-winning performance in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story in 2016. “I don’t watch anything I do ever,” she revealed.

Stephen Colbert was aghast that Paulson even skipped her 2017 flick The Post. “It was such a brilliant, beautiful scene! So good! I’ll act it out for you sometime,” he said before mimicking a scene from the newsroom drama.

When Colbert, 54, asked her what made Bird Box such a big hit, the American Horror Story star deflected the credit to her costar Sandra Bullock. “She’s so good,” said Paulson.

Their costar Danielle MacDonald echoed the Golden Globe winner’s sentiment about Bullock on January 4. “She’s an alien, in the best way,” Macdonald, 27, told Us Weekly. “I’m in shock by how organized Sandy is. Like, she had — because we were filming it toward Christmas a year ago — this little setup in the house of all the different traditions for different religions, and everyone could put their own tradition in, and she started it off, and she had … gifts for all of us. I was like, ‘How are you this prepared?’”

Bird Box is now streaming on Netflix.

