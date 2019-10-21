



Congrats are in order for the happy couple! Sarah Rose Summers and her longtime beau, Conner Combs, tied the knot on Sunday, October 20.

The Miss USA winner, 24, and the Texas native wed in a romantic ceremony held outside of Phoenix in Anthem, Arizona. They said “I do” before roughly 180 friends and loved ones.

Their special day came after Combs proposed to his now-wife in Thailand in December 2018 following her participation in the Miss USA 2018 pageant.

Days before their wedding, Summers told Us Weekly exclusively that she chose to have their nuptials in Anthem “because it’s a little bit more secluded than most other Phoenix-area venues.” They picked Arizona because her family is Nebraska-based whereas Combs’ relatives are from Texas. She argued that it “wouldn’t be the best decision” if they picked one of their home states for the ceremony.

Summers told Us that the lovebirds are excited about “being married, living in the same city and just experiencing life together.”

“We’ve been together for three years and we met through friends when I was a senior in college, or the summer before I was a senior in college and he was as well,” she explained to Us. “We went to school three hours apart from each other, so I would’ve never met him organically. He expressed interest [in me] to one of my dear friends, who’s been dating one of his friends for years. She came to me with that information and I was like, ‘Eh, nah.’”

Summers eventually had a change of heart, and the newlyweds are gearing up for a two-week honeymoon in Bali.

“We leave immediately following [the wedding],” she told Us. “We’re not messing around! We’re really excited. He planned all of it, so I can’t really tell you anything because I don’t even know. I know that we’re staying in multiple resorts across Bali on one coast and then inland by the rice fields and then on the other coast and I’m really excited.”

Leading up to the big day, Summer shared how she was preparing for her nuptials across social media. She revealed on her Instagram Story on Thursday, October 17, that she got her “perfect, bridal blonde” hair done and teased the process of her getting lash extensions. She also did a Q&A session with fans, answering questions about whether she will wear a veil plus tips for getting the perfect wedding tan.

“In just 4 days, I’ll wear a dress even more important than this one,” she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, October 16, as she shared a throwback pic of her getting crowned as Miss USA last year. “I can’t wait to do so standing by @conner5combs’s side.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

