No bad blood? Savannah Chrisley opened up about her relationship with Nic Kerdiles following the duo’s announcement that they called off their upcoming nuptials.

“We’re not these type of people to go against each other and to talk crap,” the Chrisley Knows Best star, 22, told her father, Todd Chrisley, on the Wednesday, June 24, episode of the “Chrisley Confessions” podcast. “I am a firm believer that we both can say how we feel and we’re never gonna turn our backs on each other, we’re never gonna talk crap — that’s not who we are, that’s not who Nic is, that’s not who I am, so if you’re hoping that you can get some information out of him or me …”

Savannah added, “I wish I had a clear cut answer for everyone because you know what, I’ve brought you into my life, I’ve shown you my personal life, so it’s my responsibility to let you know where that stands, but when two people love each other and nothing bad has happened, it’s not so clear cut. It’s ‘We’re figuring it out.'”

Todd, 51, explained that infidelity didn’t play a factor in the couple pumping the breaks on their relationship. Instead, the twosome wanted to focus on becoming better as individuals.

“It’s involved both of us growing and career changes for Nic and me coming into myself and my career…like [Todd] said, it’s all growing,” Savannah said.

The beauty pageant queen and Kerdiles, 26, began dating in November 2017. The hockey player popped the question a year and a half later. However, Savannah announced in October 2019 that she and her beau were “taking some steps back” in their relationship. “Marriage isn’t just for the Instagram, it’s not for the photos, it’s not a photo op. It’s a real life thing,” she told E! News at the time.

The Georgia native detailed their decision to postpone their wedding on the June 18 episode of the “Chrisley Confessions” podcast.

“We made [the decision] together,” Savannah said. “We both realized that things moved way too fast and we needed to go back to dating… I just knew we had to work on things on a different level. We had to dig deeper and it’s hard. It’s 2020 and you know what, it’s okay not to follow the guidelines and the whole timeframe that everyone follows.”