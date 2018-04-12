There will be millions of people watching Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate their May 19 wedding — but only a select few will be lucky enough to be in Windsor for the legendary event.

NBC announced on Wednesday, April 11, that Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Megyn Kelly and Kathie Lee Gifford will be broadcasting their respective shows from a location overlooking Windsor Castle the day before the royal wedding. Additionally, Kotb and Guthrie will host TODAY at the Royal Wedding alongside Kelly, Gifford, Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones. There will be a team of NBC News correspondents on hand to provide commentary to viewers watching at home.

The network also shared that Guthrie and the I’ve Loved You Since Forever author also will host a primetime special called Inside the Royal Wedding: Harry and Meghan on Wednesday, May 16, which will give fans a glimpse into the wedding of the year.

The royal wedding has become the hottest ticket in town. The former Army helicopter pilot, 33, and Markle, 36, will marry at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England, and will be followed by two receptions — including an intimate, private celebration hosted by Harry’s father, Prince Charles.

As previously reported, Donald Trump and Barack Obama are not on the guest list. And as Us Weekly exclusively revealed, Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, “will be returning to work immediately” after taking eight days off for the wedding.



