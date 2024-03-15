Your account
Celebrity News

Savannah Guthrie and Michael Feldman Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary: ‘Love You Now and Forever’

By
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Savannah Guthrie and her husband, Michael Feldman, are still in love a decade after they said “I do.”

The Today show coanchor, 52, took to Instagram on Friday, March 15, to share a carousel of photos in celebration of the couple’s 10th wedding anniversary.

“This was us – ten years ago today!” Guthrie wrote alongside snaps from their wedding day back in 2014.

“And this is us now,” she added with recent shots of the pair and their kids, daughter Vale, 9, and son Charley, 7. “I love you now and forever @feldmike ❤️”

The last slide included a photo of a card featuring a pink car with flowers hanging from the back, which read, “And they lived happily ever after.”

Feldman, 55, shared a tribute of his own to mark the marriage milestone. “10 years, 2 kids, so many laughs. I could not love you any better,” he gushed via Instagram on Friday.

Courtesy of Savannah Guthrie/Instagram

Guthrie’s Today show colleague Jenna Bush Hager teased in the comments section, “So glad you two have each other (and us!) ❤❤.”

Throughout their 10-year marriage, Guthrie and Feldman haven’t gone without their ups and downs.

In 2022, Guthrie opened up about having a miscarriage and undergoing two cycles of in vitro fertilization after welcoming Vale in 2014.

“I stopped even letting myself hope or believe I could [get pregnant again] because the years were getting on,” she recalled during a joint interview with Hoda Kotb for Good Housekeeping. “It wasn’t that I thought it was impossible; I just thought it wasn’t likely. I didn’t want to get my hopes up.”

She continued: “I just tried to tell myself that it would be OK if it didn’t happen: ‘Maybe it’s not meant for me, and that’s OK because I’ve already been blessed so much in my life, I’m not entitled to have a baby too.’ Looking back, that mindset was probably a self-defense mechanism.”

The couple eventually welcomed their son in 2016. Guthrie confessed to Good Housekeeping that she’s happy to be an older mom, joking that she and Feldman “don’t stick out like sore thumb[s]” with other parents in New York City.

“By this time in life, you’ve seen a few things and you know how to weather the ups and downs,” she explained. “I’m glad my kids don’t have the stressed, anxious and insecure 30-year-old version of me. The peace and calmness that comes with age is a great thing for kids to see in action.”

Guthrie began dating Feldman in 2009, and she still considers him her knight in shining armor. In 2020, she dedicated a sweet Instagram tribute to her husband for his birthday.

“Happy birthday to the one I love — and who loves me so well,” Guthrie wrote alongside a selfie of the couple. “You’re my family @feldmike ❤️.”

