Scarlett Johansson is boyfriend Colin Jost’s No. 1 fan. The actress attended her beau’s comedy show on Saturday, October 28, at the Wilbur Theatre in Boston, a source tells Us Weekly.

“Scarlett was very supportive of Colin,” the insider says, as he joked about politics and going to Harvard, among other things. “She sat fourth row and was laughing hysterically along with the rest of the audience.”

Johansson, 32, also joined Jost, 35, after the show. “They seemed very much like a new couple, holding hands and had a great energy in between them,” says the source.

The Avengers actress was first linked to the Saturday Night Live star earlier this year. The couple were seen together at an afterparty for the SNL season finale in May.

Since then, the duo have been spotted all over New York, including a romantic date night in The Hamptons on October 19.

“They were snacking on wings,” the source told Us at the time about their dinner date at Indian Wells Tavern in Amagansett, New York. “They were holding hands as they sat across the table from each other when the server approached them. They sat at a bar table close to the window and were smiling and talking to each other.”

Johansson finalized her divorce from French journalist Romain Dauriac in September. They have one child together, a 3-year-old daughter named Rose.

The actress was also rumored to be seeing celebrity chef Bobby Flay after the pair were spotted at dinner together on October 15, but her rep told Us that wasn’t the case: “They are friends as well as neighbors.”

