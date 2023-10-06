Scheana Shay accused Lindsay Hubbard of blowing her cover while rehashing the Bravo stars’ not-so-surprising run-in with photographers after Scandoval.

“We were here [in New York] for an event that I was doing and Ariana [Madix] was on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. We were at dinner with [fellow Bravo stars] Lindsay, Carl [Radke] and some other people and right when we left the event suddenly there were [photographers] everywhere,” Shay, 38, told Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner on the Friday, October 6, episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast.

Shay appeared to be referring to the Bravo stars’ May outing in the Big Apple — a star-studded dinner that included her, Madix, 38, Hubbard, 37, and Radke, 37, were joined by Brock Davies, Madison LeCroy and Madix’s boyfriend Daniel Wai.

“I didn’t want to throw anyone under the bus but they texted me after, ‘Did Lindsay tell you she was doing that? Calling the paparazzi on you guys? She always does that,'” Shay recalled hearing from mutual friends after being captured leaving a restaurant.

Shay admitted she has experience calling photographers on herself, adding, “I used to do it with boyfriends but then when I started getting called out, I didn’t do it anymore. But then it naturally started happening — more in the past year — without me calling.”

Shay has been under the spotlight like never before following Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal. Us Weekly confirmed in March that Sandoval, 41, and Madix called it quits after nearly a decade of dating after his affair with Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss. As a result, the cast largely all chose Madix’s side in the divide.

Filming for season 11, however, complicated alliances as Sandoval remained on the show. (Leviss, 29, didn’t rejoin her costars and later confirmed she had no plans to continue appearing on the Bravo series.)

Shay, for her part, caught backlash when a fan photo surfaced showing her arm around Sandoval during a group picture. “I don’t know why I feel the need to defend taking a photo with my hand like this [in a fist] in the back of someone,” she said in an Instagram Story video in July.

In response to the online backlash, Madix defended her best friend from the scrutiny.

“@Scheana is an amazing friend who took a photo with a fan for their birthday. There’s been so many mean comments towards her for it and she was just doing something nice,” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “We always try to stop for photos and when the whole cast is present, it’s common for the whole cast to be in the photo regardless of what is going on between any of us at the time.”

Shay later revealed she was still struggling with ending her friendship with Sandoval.

“I never thought he was a bad guy. He was one of my best friends for almost 15 years. He was the only person who had my back on this show, who fought for me whenever something was unfair and he was the person there in my corner,” she shared on a September episode of her podcast. “I have personally really struggled with all this because I’m like, ‘Yes, you did a really bad thing. But you weren’t a bad friend to me. But then what you have done has affected me.’ So it’s just changed the entire dynamic of our group.”

More recently, Shay elaborated on her decision to keep filming with the TomTom cofounder, exclusively telling Us on Wednesday, October 4, “He had always been a good friend to me, and that’s what was the hardest part about this is because I’ve always been someone who’s like, ‘Well, you didn’t do it to me, but there was just something different about this where it did feel more personal.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, you didn’t cheat on me, but you did betray me [and] you did lie to me.’ There were other things.”

She added: “To lose him because of his actions, it was really hard for me.”