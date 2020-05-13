Speaking her truth! Scheana Shay revealed she started her own YouTube channel to show a side of herself that Vanderpump Rules doesn’t.

The reality TV star, 35, told Jesse Bongiovi during an Instagram Live with his wine company, Hampton Water, on Tuesday, May 12, that she wanted her fans to “see the full Scheana.” That includes “the bad side, the good side, all of it,” which has been otherwise hidden on the Bravo series.

“This whole life of mine since last August has not been on the show,” Shay told Jon Bon Jovi’s son. “So much has changed. I just, like, felt like I owed it to my fans to give them more of an insight into my life than just an hour podcast with no visual aspect.”

The California native explained that Pump Rules has painted a very skewed picture of her as of late.

“You see a very one-dimensional, boy-crazy desperado [on the show], low-key making me look like I’m hitting on a child-person and that’s not me at all,” Shay said, acknowledging that everyone has “cringey moments [and] that’s why I have a job.”

The “Scheananigans” podcast host continued: “I can be annoying at times, that’s why it’s entertaining. I’m not perfect, I get that. But the way that it’s come across the last couple of seasons, I’m just, like, I need to put something more than just my podcast out there.”

The YouTube channel also gives fans a look at Shay’s love life with Brock Davies. “I mean it doesn’t hurt that my boyfriend is gorgeous,” Shay said. “[And] you know, he’s not on the show.”

While in quarantine, Shay has kept her channel current by throwing her own Coachella, and featuring some of her costars, who surprised her for her birthday on May 7 while social distancing.

One day prior to Shay’s Hamptons Water interview, the SUR worker made headlines when Vanderpump Rules editor Bri Dellinger slammed her and her lack of friendships within the cast.

“If Scheana knew what was good for her, she’d befriend me because my favorite game is finding all of the embarrassing things that Scheana does and putting them all in,” the editor said in the since-deleted episode of the “Twisted Plot Podcast With Evelyn Marley” podcast from Monday, May 11. “[The editors] joke that Scheana’s memoir will be Death By a Million Embarrassments.”

Shay hasn’t publicly commented on the editor’s remarks, but she “liked” a series of tweets from fans supporting her amid the drama.

The Bravo personality and her mother, Erika van Olphen, both previously spoke out about her storyline on the show and how it has been edited to depict her in a specific light.

“It’s so annoying to me as a mom that some of the biggest things that my daughter Scheana’s done (professionally & personally) aren’t shown on VPR,” van Olphen wrote via Twitter on April 15. “For y’all who keep talking crap about her ‘life’ try and remember that you only see the tiniest EDITED fraction of her ‘life.’”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.