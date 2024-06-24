Scottie Scheffler just snagged his sixth PGA Tour win — and made history while doing it.

Scheffler, 28, celebrated with his newborn son, Bennett, after securing his sixth PGA Tour win at the 2024 Travelers Championship at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, on Sunday, June 23. Wife Meredith Scudder and his mother and father were also on hand to celebrate Scheffler’s big accomplishment: he is the first golfer to earn six PGA Tour wins before July since Arnold Palmer did the same in 1962, PGA Tour confirmed.

Scheffler was photographed celebrating his win while holding his son on the 18th green. In a press conference afterward, the golfer called it a “great finish.”

“This golf course produces a lot of the exciting stuff coming down the stretch so it was nice to be out there competing,” Scheffler said in a press conference after his win. “It’s great competing against one of my good buddies in Tom Kim, but it’s also very difficult at the same time. I want what’s best for him so sometimes it can be hard and I think, for both of us, battling against each other out there. But, it was a lot of fun and I’m proud to be sitting here with the trophy.”

Related: Golfer Scottie Scheffler and Wife Meredith's Relationship Timeline Scottie Scheffler has given credit to wife Meredith Scheffler throughout his golf career. The couple met when they were teenagers attending Highland Park High School in Texas and then exchanged vows in December 2020. In April 2022, Meredith caddied for her husband during the Par 3 Contest ahead of the 86th Masters Tournament at Augusta […]

Scheffler’s historic accomplishment comes after he won The Memorial tournament on June 9, his first PGA Tour win since Bennett was born on May 8. He celebrated that win with his son and wife.

“Wanna say hi? That’s your daddy! He’s so proud of you,” Meredith said in a video shared via X by PGA Tour, which saw Scottie come over for a hug and she passed Bennett into his arms.

Prior to the Memorial Tournament and shortly after Bennett’s birth in May, Scottie played in the PGA Championships in Louisville. During the tournament, he was arrested and charged with second-degree assault of a police officer. Scottie later claimed the ordeal was a “big misunderstanding.”

“This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier,” he said in a statement via PGA on May 17. “I never intended to disregard any of the [police officers’] instructions.”

Related: Golfer Scottie Scheffler's Arrest: Details From the Police Report and More Scottie Scheffler had an uncontroversial start to the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship. Us Weekly confirmed Scheffler, 27, was detained by the Louisville Metro Police on Friday, May 17, after an accident involving a struck pedestrian led to local law enforcement stopping the road outside the Valhalla Golf Club. “At about 5:07 this […]

Despite a busy year so far, Scheffler stated that his main priorities are his family and, since Bennet’s birth, parenthood.

“I will definitely enjoy the birth of my first child,” he told USA Today in April before Meredith gave birth to their son. “But with that being said, I still love competing. My priorities will change here very soon. My son or daughter will now be the main priority, along with my wife, so golf will now be probably fourth in line. … But I still love competing. I don’t plan on taking my eye off the ball anytime soon, that’s for sure.”