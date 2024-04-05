Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ youngest son Christian “King” Combs is being sued for sexual assault.

A new lawsuit filed Thursday, April 4 in Los Angeles County Superior Court, alleges that the 25-year-old sexually assaulted a woman while she was working on a yacht that his music mogul father, 54, chartered for a trip in 2022.

Accuser Grace O’Marcaigh alleges that King assaulted her in late December of that year while she was working on a boat charter that had been “sold as a wholesome family excursion” but turned into a “hedonistic environment.”

King is also accused of sexual harassment and infliction of emotional distress in the lawsuit. His famous father is being sued in the same suit for premises liability for chartering the yacht and for aiding and abetting King in the alleged assault.

The alleged incident is said to have happened just days before Diddy hosted a star-studded New Year’s Eve yacht party .

Aaron Dyer, an attorney for Diddy and Christian, responded to the lawsuit in a statement to Us Weekly, which reads: “We have not seen this woman’s claim but I’m sure we can expect the same kind of manufactured lies we’ve come to expect from Tyrone Blackburn and his clients, just as we saw in Rodney Jones’ lawsuit – which has yet to be served. He was just slapped by a federal judge in New York earlier this week for his ‘pattern of behavior’ in ‘improperly [filing] cases in federal court to garner media attention, embarrass defendants with salacious allegations, and pressure defendants to settle quickly.’ Two days after he was referred to the disciplinary committee in the Southern District of New York, it’s interesting he chose to file a new suit in California. This is just another page from that same playbook, as we learned of this lawsuit the same way anyone hears about Mr. Blackburn’s filings: through the media.”

The allegation is the latest in a string of lawsuits accusing Combs, who is a subject of a federal sex trafficking investigation, of sexual assault, sexual trafficking and engaging in other criminal activity. He has denied all the allegations, calling them “sickening”.

Last month King broke his silence after being detained by Homeland Security when his and Diddy’s Los Angeles home was raided.

“Stop with the 🧢,” he wrote via Snapchat on Friday, March 29, using the slang term of “cap,” which refers to lying.

While he did not explain what his post was referring to, it came days after his detainment by law enforcement officers.

News broke on March 25 that Homeland Security had raided Diddy’s properties in Los Angeles and Miami. According to the law enforcement agency, the raids were connected to an ongoing federal sex trafficking investigation.

Diddy was not on site when either of the raids occurred though reports claimed that his sons King and Justin, 30, had been home. TMZ reported on Monday that both King and Justin were detained by police and released several hours later.

Diddy has not been presently charged or arrested in connection to the investigation and a lawyer denied the music mogul’s involvement.

Homeland Security has not shared further details about Diddy’s connection to their investigation.

In November 2023, Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie (real name Casandra Ventura) accused him of sexual assault and repeated physical abuse over a 10-year period. Diddy denied the claims before settling the case one day later.

Cassie’s claims have incited multiple individuals to come forward with similar stories of alleged misconduct, including music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones.

Jones has accused Diddy of sexual harassment and allegedly bragging about hiring sex workers. Diddy, through an attorney, denied the allegations of misconduct and sex trafficking. Diddy’s son Justin was also named in the suit, which has not addressed his alleged involvement.