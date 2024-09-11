The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Demi Engemann has a surprising secret to keeping her marriage to Bret Engemann spicy.

“Ketamine,” Demi, 30, told Nick Viall during the Wednesday, September 11, episode of the “Viall Files” podcast. “It has been the biggest tool that I’ve used to strengthen my relationship. [It’s] next-level.”

She added, “Everyone I talked to they’re like, ‘We’re kind of struggling [and] things are getting a little bit dull.’ Go do ketamine with your spouse.”

Demi further stressed that she and her husband do not “[pop] Special K” and get therapy “administered by a doctor through an IV.” (Ketamine is a dissociative anesthetic that is often used as a treatment for depression or pain management.)

Related: Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Demi and Husband Bret's Relationship Timeline The Secret Life of Mormon Wives is raising eyebrows for several reasons, including Demi and Bret Engemann’s 16-year age difference. “So if you don’t know, my husband and I are 16 years apart and I knew him through a family friend growing up,” Demi explained in a February 2023 TikTok video. “He was so much […]

“It’s microdosing,” she said. “It’s the safest form of anesthesia. They use it on kids, small animals to put down [and] it takes you out of your conscious state and you’re able to, really, diminish your pride and let down your walls and be able to speak heart-to-heart. Like, I never had deeper conversations in my entire life.”

According to Demi, she prefers to undergo ketamine therapy when Bret, 46, is in the room but sober.

“We kind of talk through our stuff,” Demi said, adding that Secret Lives of Mormon Wives costar Mayci Neeley has also tried the therapy.

Mayci, 29, had gotten all the insight from Demi before trying it herself.

“She tells me about her experiences with it [and] she’s like, ‘I found out what I got divorced. I’m a whole new person,’” Mayci said on Wednesday’s episode. “[Meanwhile,] I was like a cartoon character floating in the clouds, like, I was an avatar with a tail.”

While Demi felt certain hallucinations too, she stressed to Mayci that she just needed to “do more to get deeper.”

Related: Meet the Women Behind MomTok on ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Disney/Fred Hayes Mormon “Momtok” has made its way from your phone to your TV with Hulu’s upcoming series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. The mom influencers took over TikTok in 2022 with their unconventional lifestyles while also “breaking a norm” associated with their religious practices and gender roles. The group subsequently faced scandal when […]

“It does spice up your sex life, for sure,” Demi added, to which Mayci agreed.

Demi and Bret, despite having a 16-year age gap, have been married since April 2021 following previous divorces. The couple, who each share children with past partners, are also hoping to expand their family.

“We’ve been trying for, like, four years and nothing yet,” Demi told podcast host Nick Viall. “So, that was a big story line that I don’t think made it into the show. I mean, Bret literally jacked off into a cup on camera and it didn’t make it. They put a black box over it [and] actually we had sex [on the show], which was even more awkward.”

According to Demi, she and Bret wanted to make their sex life “normal” again after dealing with fertility struggles.

“Nothing about it was normal, so I don’t recommend it [and] it didn’t spice things up,” Demi added. “Still trying, so we’ll see what happens at this point.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).