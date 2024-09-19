The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Jennifer and Zac Affleck recently sold their family home in Orem, Utah, Us Weekly can confirm.

The couple, who share daughter Nora and son Luca, revealed on the show that they were moving to New York City for Zac to attend medical school.

Jennifer, 25, has been posting from the Big Apple via TikTok. “Are we moving back or staying? Stay tuned to find out,” she captioned a recent video with Zac, 27, while walking in Central Park with their children.

In the video, Jennifer lip-synched to the High School Musical 2 song “Gotta Go My Own Way” and compared it “every time [she tells Zac she] wants to move back to Utah.” In response, Zac sang along to Zac Efron’s lyrics, “What about us? What about everything we’ve been through.”

They purchased the house in Utah when Jennifer was pregnant with Nora.

“When we were expecting our first baby, I wanted a place to call home, so he worked hard, saved up, and bought us our first house,” Jennifer recalled in a Wednesday, September 18, Instagram post.

Jennifer and Zac’s marital issues were highlighted on Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, especially after the cast’s trip to Las Vegas. Zac claimed that he wanted a divorce when he learned that Jennifer and her fellow MomTok influencers were planning to see the Chippendales revue. (The Afflecks, like most of the show’s cast members, are devout Mormons.)

Despite the Mormon Wives cliffhanger teasing a potential breakup, Jennifer and Zac remained together.

“I definitely think it was the best thing to happen to our relationship. While watching the show, a lot of people are going to think that maybe this would break our relationship apart. But if anything, it did the opposite,” Jennifer exclusively told Us Weekly before the series’ September 6 premiere. “Being on camera and having those moments happen made us take a step back and actually look at a relationship and make us just see what we have to change.”

She continued, “Ever since we finished filming, we’ve been doing nonstop therapy and it’s been great. So if anything, [watching the show] is just going to be exposure therapy at this point.”

Jennifer further defended her marriage to Zac in her lengthy Wednesday Instagram message.

“We’re still young, we have two precious babies, and we still have struggles like so many marriages. But do we love each other? Yes. Are we willing to put in the work to be better? Yes,” Jennifer, in part, wrote. “Have there been moments when we wanted to walk away? Of course. But there’s so much more to our marriage and what we offer to each other than people realize.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin