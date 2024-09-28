The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen are still “struggling” with their separation, according to costar Jessi Ngatikaura.

“I’ve talked to her [and my husband] Jordan’s talked to Dakota a little bit. I don’t want to speak for her, but I know they’re struggling a little bit right now,” Jessi, 31, said on the Friday, September 27, episode of the “Scheananigans” podcast. “I just wish them the best.”

Jessi continued, “I think they’re both amazing people. I just think that maybe there’s so much trauma between both of them with their past and their relationships that they need a little time to breathe and the show coming out put a magnifying glass on their relationship.”

According to the hairstylist, she doesn’t “really know” where Taylor, 30, and Dakota, 31, currently stand “in this moment.”

“I know that I’m just giving her my love and support,” Jessi told podcast host Scheana Shay. “All of us girls have rallied around her, and I hope that she can feel that.”

Taylor started dating Dakota after her divorce from Tate Paul, with whom the MomTok founder shares two children. Taylor and Dakota’s relationship was featured on the first season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which premiered on Hulu earlier this month. By the finale, the pair welcomed son Ever.

Us Weekly broke the news earlier this week that Taylor and Dakota hit a rough patch in their relationship.

“I would say we’re working on things, and I actually have no idea where it goes with us from here,” Taylor exclusively told Us during the Mormon Wives cast’s cover story. “We are not fully together, but not fully done. I don’t know what the future holds with him and I.”

Taylor further noted that she was “heartbroken,” explaining, “It’s just a lot. I’m trying to cope.”

Dakota has not publicly addressed his separation from Taylor, who partially attributes their falling-out to rewatching episodes of Mormon Wives.

“He has a really good soft side, and I feel like that wasn’t shown on the show,” Taylor said. “He’s like, ‘I look like this a—— to you while you’re pregnant when that’s just not the case of how I treated you the whole time. Yes, I did defend myself in [some] cases, but that’s not how I am to you. I look like this awful person when I’m not.’”